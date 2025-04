In Russia's western Kursk region, Moscow's forces are engaged in fierce combat against Ukrainian troops, with hostilities centered around areas like Gornal and Guevo. Ukrainian troops had crossed into the region last August, capturing substantial land in an unexpected attack, seeking to use it as leverage in peace discussions.

Despite Russia's heavy reinforcements, which include North Korean soldiers, Ukraine holds a small part of Kursk, focusing defense efforts on strategic highlands and utilizing underground passages for supplying ammunition and evacuating troops. Russian sources report concentrated battles around the Gornalsky St. Nicholas Belogorsky monastery, although Ukraine maintains silence on such military activities.

Kyiv's strategy aims to maintain control over elevated terrains near Gornal, a tactical advantage, to thwart Russian advancement into Ukraine's Sumy region. With Russian forces intensifying border attacks, Kyiv is bolstering its defenses to preserve a crucial buffer zone in Kursk.

