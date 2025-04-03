Controversy Surrounds Waqf (Amendment) Bill Amid Allegations of Corruption

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, a contentious piece of legislation, was passed in the Lok Sabha and introduced in the Rajya Sabha, sparking allegations of misuse and corruption. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed the Waqf Board operated as a personal estate for certain individuals.

Maurya, after attending religious observances during Navratri, alleged malpractices in Waqf Board land transactions, suggesting that the new law mandates proper verification and district collector oversight for designating land as Waqf property. Opponents of the bill, he alleged, were driven by vote-bank politics.

Maurya accused the Congress of hindering national progress, referencing their opposition to the revocation of Article 370, Ram Temple construction, and the triple talaq law, while attributing these changes to the efforts of the Modi government.

(With inputs from agencies.)