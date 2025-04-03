Left Menu

Controversy Surrounds Waqf (Amendment) Bill Amid Allegations of Corruption

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, generating controversy, was passed in the Lok Sabha and discussed in the Rajya Sabha. Uttar Pradesh Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya accused the Waqf Board of corruption and personal land use. He criticized opposition, linking it to vote-bank politics and cited benefits for poor Muslims.

The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, a contentious piece of legislation, was passed in the Lok Sabha and introduced in the Rajya Sabha, sparking allegations of misuse and corruption. Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya claimed the Waqf Board operated as a personal estate for certain individuals.

Maurya, after attending religious observances during Navratri, alleged malpractices in Waqf Board land transactions, suggesting that the new law mandates proper verification and district collector oversight for designating land as Waqf property. Opponents of the bill, he alleged, were driven by vote-bank politics.

Maurya accused the Congress of hindering national progress, referencing their opposition to the revocation of Article 370, Ram Temple construction, and the triple talaq law, while attributing these changes to the efforts of the Modi government.

