Visa Corruption Unveiled: South Africa's Immigration Scandal

A government investigation has uncovered a long-standing scandal within South Africa's immigration system, highlighting blatant corruption. According to the investigation ordered by President Cyril Ramaphosa, officials exploited the system for personal gain by accepting payments in exchange for issuing visas and residence permits.

The investigation, spanning from 2004 to 2024, revealed that South Africa's immigration process has been shamelessly treated as a marketplace. The Special Investigating Unit reported that four officials received more than 16 million rand in direct deposits, enriching themselves by manipulating the visa system.

The government is responding with reforms, including a shift towards an electronic travel authorization platform aimed at reducing corruption. Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber emphasized that digital transformation is key to cleansing the system. He reported progress with 20 officials dismissed for their involvement since April last year.

(With inputs from agencies.)