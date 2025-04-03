Left Menu

Brutal Maternal Assault Sparks Outrage in Ulhasnagar

A woman in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, was arrested for brutally attacking her nine-year-old daughter with a knife, rolling pin, and bites. Neighbors alerted police to the incident. The mother is charged under the Juvenile Justice Act, and the daughter receives hospital care. The community demands justice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thane | Updated: 03-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 18:19 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A woman was apprehended in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for a violent attack on her nine-year-old daughter, according to local authorities.

The accused, Amina Sultan, reportedly assaulted the child with a knife and a rolling pin, while also biting her, leaving severe injuries. Neighbors, upon witnessing the assault, alerted the police.

The mother faces charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the incident has stirred outrage among local residents, who are demanding strict legal action.

