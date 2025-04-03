Brutal Maternal Assault Sparks Outrage in Ulhasnagar

A woman was apprehended in Ulhasnagar, Maharashtra, for a violent attack on her nine-year-old daughter, according to local authorities.

The accused, Amina Sultan, reportedly assaulted the child with a knife and a rolling pin, while also biting her, leaving severe injuries. Neighbors, upon witnessing the assault, alerted the police.

The mother faces charges under the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015, and the incident has stirred outrage among local residents, who are demanding strict legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)