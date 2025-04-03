Controversy Over Waqf Amendment Bill: Protecting Lands or Communities?

On Thursday, former MP and AIMIM leader Imtiaz Jaleel criticized the government's intention to hand over Waqf lands to major industrialists through proposed amendments to the Waqf Act. Speaking to the media, Jaleel questioned if non-Muslims would be appointed to trusts managing key religious sites, drawing parallels with other communities.

Jaleel described the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, passed in the Lok Sabha and tabled in the Rajya Sabha, as a measure to protect politicians who have allegedly seized Waqf properties. As AIMIM's Maharashtra chief, he challenged the proposal to appoint non-Muslim members to the Waqf Board, asking if similar appointments would occur for trusts overseeing holy temples.

He argued the bill's motive is to validate the transfer of lands to industrialists, noting existing safeguards against the misuse of Waqf properties. Jaleel also highlighted numerous court cases over Waqf lands, questioning the potential increase in legal disputes. He criticized the government for potentially stirring new controversies targeting the Muslim community.

(With inputs from agencies.)