Judicial Appointments Controversy: Silence Over NJAC Bill Revival

The government maintained silence on Thursday regarding the potential reintroduction of the National Judicial Appointments Commission (NJAC) bill. This legislative proposal aims to replace the existing collegium system used for appointing judges.

Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal provided a detailed historical account of the NJAC in response to a query in the Rajya Sabha but refrained from commenting on any future considerations for the bill. The NJAC and its accompanying constitutional amendment were declared unconstitutional by the Supreme Court, resulting in the reinstatement of the prior collegium system.

The NJAC has come back into the spotlight following allegations of corruption involving a Delhi High Court judge. Meanwhile, the government and the Supreme Court Collegium continue to engage in discussions to update the memorandum of procedures guiding judicial appointments.

(With inputs from agencies.)