Supreme Court Verdict Sparks Major Shakeup in West Bengal School Jobs

The Supreme Court has delivered a landmark verdict, nullifying over 25,000 appointments in government-run and -aided schools across West Bengal, a decision that aligns with Governor C V Ananda Bose's stance on the matter as stated by the Raj Bhavan on Thursday.

This development follows Governor Bose's earlier decision to utilize his constitutional authority to approve prosecution against former education minister Partha Chatterjee, who was arrested in connection with the illegal recruitment case. The case, spearheaded by the CBI, has led to Chatterjee's ongoing detention.

The verdict has exposed serious flaws in the recruitment process, affecting thousands of deserving candidates and underscoring the urgent need for transparent, fair, and accountable hiring processes in government positions, as pointed out by the Raj Bhavan communication.

(With inputs from agencies.)