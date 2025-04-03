ICC Chief Prosecutor Faces U.N. Probe Amid Allegations

The United Nations is currently conducting an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and retaliatory actions by Karim Khan, the Chief Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court. Five sources, who requested anonymity due to fears of retaliation, provided this information to Reuters.

According to the sources, Khan, a British national, is accused of demoting at least four staff members who reported misconduct or criticized his handling of the matter. Khan's attorneys have firmly denied the allegations, expressing his willingness to fully cooperate with the U.N.'s external investigation.

Meanwhile, the ICC continues to face challenges as its prosecutors investigate prominent global figures, resulting in international tensions. Khan has not been questioned yet as the investigation unfolds, with further details anticipated upon its conclusion.

(With inputs from agencies.)