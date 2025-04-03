Forgery Unveiled: SSC Exam Scandal Shakes Trust

A candidate in the SSC CGL-2021 examination is under investigation by Delhi Police Crime Branch for allegedly submitting a forged marks sheet to manipulate her score. The case surfaced after Monika Rai, an Under Secretary to the Government of India, lodged a formal complaint.

The accused, Mansi Trilok, reportedly submitted a plea on July 20, 2022, asserting that her scores were not accurately reflected, impacting her progression to the next stage. However, SSC's verification revealed that her document was fraudulently altered from a score of 46.77 to an inflated 103.01.

The SSC has referred this suspected organized fraud case to the Crime Branch. Charges have been filed under several sections related to cheating and forgery. Police continue to investigate if Trilok acted independently or with a network involved in such fraudulent activities for recruitment exams.

(With inputs from agencies.)