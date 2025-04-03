Left Menu

Maharashtra Woman Allegedly Hires Hitmen to Avoid Marriage

A woman in Maharashtra allegedly hired five men to kill her fiancé rather than marry him. Police have arrested the suspects, while the woman remains at large. The incident occurred after the woman changed her mind post-engagement, leading her to contract the hitmen.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 03-04-2025 20:30 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 20:30 IST
Maharashtra Woman Allegedly Hires Hitmen to Avoid Marriage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A woman from Ahilyanagar district in Maharashtra is suspected of hiring five men to murder her fiancé, whom she did not wish to marry, according to police reports on Thursday. Mayuri Sunil Dangde, 28, had been engaged to Sagar Jaysing Kadam, a hotel cook from Mahi Jalgaon in Karjat taluka, but allegedly decided to break off the engagement and plotted his murder instead.

Mayuri allegedly contracted five individuals for Rs 1.5 lakh to execute the plan. The group is accused of attacking Kadam near Daund on the Pune-Solapur highway on February 27. Following a complaint from Kadam, police initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects: Aditya Shankar Dangde, Sandeep Dada Gawde, Shivaji Ramdas Jare, Suraj Digambar Jadhav, and Indrabhan Sakharam Kolpe, all residents of Ahilyanagar district.

Authorities revealed that Mayuri orchestrated the scheme to eliminate her fiancé, as uncovered during the investigation. She is currently evading capture, and police operations are underway to locate her.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

Cory Booker's Historic Speech Against Trump: A Marathon of Democracy

 Global
2
Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, the longest in Senate history, reports AP.

Cory Booker ends a more than 25-hour floor speech against Trump's actions, t...

 Global
3
Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Freedom

Princeton at the Crosshairs: Antisemitism, Federal Grants, and Academic Free...

 Global
4
Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

Randy Fine Triumphs in High-Stakes Florida Congressional Showdown

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New framework strives to uphold trustworthy integrity in AI innovations

Remote vital sensing revolutionizes veterinary medicine with contactless technologies

Generative AI drives rapid expansion of tourism and hospitality research

AI models overestimate robotization potential in agricultural jobs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025