Maharashtra Woman Allegedly Hires Hitmen to Avoid Marriage

A woman from Ahilyanagar district in Maharashtra is suspected of hiring five men to murder her fiancé, whom she did not wish to marry, according to police reports on Thursday. Mayuri Sunil Dangde, 28, had been engaged to Sagar Jaysing Kadam, a hotel cook from Mahi Jalgaon in Karjat taluka, but allegedly decided to break off the engagement and plotted his murder instead.

Mayuri allegedly contracted five individuals for Rs 1.5 lakh to execute the plan. The group is accused of attacking Kadam near Daund on the Pune-Solapur highway on February 27. Following a complaint from Kadam, police initiated an investigation, leading to the arrest of the suspects: Aditya Shankar Dangde, Sandeep Dada Gawde, Shivaji Ramdas Jare, Suraj Digambar Jadhav, and Indrabhan Sakharam Kolpe, all residents of Ahilyanagar district.

Authorities revealed that Mayuri orchestrated the scheme to eliminate her fiancé, as uncovered during the investigation. She is currently evading capture, and police operations are underway to locate her.

(With inputs from agencies.)