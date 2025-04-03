Left Menu

Violent Clash at Shiva Temple Construction Site: Over a Dozen Assailants Attack, Injuring Five

A group of armed assailants attacked a Shiva temple construction site, injuring five people, including supervisor Satish Reddy from Karnataka. The attack followed an altercation between a trust worker and local men. Police have filed charges, and investigations, including CCTV reviews, are ongoing to identify culprits.

A violent incident occurred at a Shiva temple construction site when over a dozen armed assailants attacked, leaving five injured. The victims included Satish Reddy, a supervisor from Karnataka, and associates of Mata Raj Lakshmi Manda, the temple's Mahant.

According to Gyanpur Station House Officer, Vishnu Prabha Singh, the attack took place on March 31 in the Sundarvan Katebana area. The assailants fled before police arrived, issuing threats to those working at the site. The injured parties received treatment at a nearby hospital.

The attack stemmed from an initial altercation involving a trust worker and the Saroj brothers, which escalated later when the brothers returned with additional men armed with sticks. A case has been registered against 12 named individuals and several unidentified attackers, as police continue reviewing CCTV footage to make further arrests.

