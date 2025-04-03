Left Menu

France Takes Iran to International Court: Consular Rights Violation

France is preparing to file a complaint at the International Court of Justice against Iran over the detention of two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, held without consular access for over a year. The case underscores the broader tension between the two nations regarding nuclear and regional issues.

  • France

France is escalating its diplomatic conflict with Iran by preparing to file a complaint at the International Court of Justice over the prolonged detention of two French citizens, Cecile Kohler and Jacques Paris, without consular access.

Since their arrest in May 2022, the pair have been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison, sparking accusations from France of them being subjected to tortuous conditions. The move comes amidst deteriorating relations between France and Iran, exacerbated by Iran's nuclear ambitions and regional activities, as well as its detention of European nationals.

With France's Foreign Ministry spearheading the legal action, it aims to invoke the Vienna Convention on consular relations, citing Iran's disregard for its international obligations. Tehran, however, insists dual nationals do not hold special status and denies allegations of using detainees as diplomatic leverage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

