Temple Theft Accusation Leads to Public Assault of Mentally Challenged Man
A mentally challenged man, Dhannaram Prajapt, was assaulted after being tied to a tree on suspicion of theft from a temple. Despite no items being reported stolen, a video shows the accused hitting him. Police have arrested one person and seek others. Dhannaram is in a shelter home.
A shocking incident occurred when a mentally challenged man, Dhannaram Prajapt, was allegedly assaulted and tied to a tree over theft suspicions at a local temple, police reported.
A video has emerged depicting the accused using a waist belt to beat Prajapt, who pleaded, 'God is not punishing me, so why are you?' Despite the temple priest's statement that nothing was stolen, one suspect, Ravi Meghwal, has been apprehended by police, with efforts ongoing to identify others involved.
This incident highlights public justice gone awry, as innocent Dhannaram has been placed in a shelter home. Police urge vigilance and remind citizens that taking law into their own hands can lead to unjust consequences.
