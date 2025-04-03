Temple Theft Accusation Leads to Public Assault of Mentally Challenged Man

A shocking incident occurred when a mentally challenged man, Dhannaram Prajapt, was allegedly assaulted and tied to a tree over theft suspicions at a local temple, police reported.

A video has emerged depicting the accused using a waist belt to beat Prajapt, who pleaded, 'God is not punishing me, so why are you?' Despite the temple priest's statement that nothing was stolen, one suspect, Ravi Meghwal, has been apprehended by police, with efforts ongoing to identify others involved.

This incident highlights public justice gone awry, as innocent Dhannaram has been placed in a shelter home. Police urge vigilance and remind citizens that taking law into their own hands can lead to unjust consequences.

(With inputs from agencies.)