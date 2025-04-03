Deadly Clashes Over Bolivian Gold Mines

A deadly skirmish broke out between two groups of Bolivian miners engaged in a dispute over small gold deposits, leaving six dead and several others unaccounted for. The tragic clash underscores the high stakes involved in resource exploitation.

According to a representative from a mining cooperative, the incident unfolded early Thursday morning in the municipality of Sorata, located 150 kilometers north of La Paz. Initial reports from the Bolivian Police provide a grim picture of the violence that erupted.

This incident spotlights the dangerous nature of mining disputes in Bolivia, where competition for valuable resources often leads to conflict. The authorities are currently investigating the situation, as families await news of their missing loved ones.

