Rajasthan's Waqf Bill Controversy: Progressive or Divisive?
Several Muslim groups in Rajasthan urge a boycott of leaders backing the contentious Waqf (Amendment) bill 2025. Support from figures like Salman Chishti and Syed Nasiruddin has been criticized, with accusations of betraying the Muslim community's interests for personal gain.
- Country:
- India
Several Muslim organizations in Rajasthan have urged the community to distance themselves from leaders endorsing the controversial Waqf (Amendment) bill 2025. The bill, supported by prominent figures such as Salman Chishti and Syed Nasiruddin, has drawn accusations of betrayal from various Muslim bodies.
Khadim Salman Chishti and Nasiruddin have described the bill as 'progressive,' igniting criticism for allegedly supporting measures that undermine collective Muslim interests. Nasiruddin Yasmeen Farooqui of the AIMPLB strongly condemned this stance, describing it as historical betrayal. Criticism extends to claims of bowing to BJP tactics for personal gain.
The controversy has led to calls for public protest, with plans for showing black flags to express disapproval. The principal body of Ajmer Dargah clerics has also issued a condemnation, marking them as 'non-state actors' against Muslim interests.
(With inputs from agencies.)
