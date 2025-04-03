New Political Alliance Formed in Nepal's Terai-Madhesh Region
Seven political parties from Nepal’s Terai-Madhesh region have formed the Federal Democratic Front to address constitutional reforms, combat corruption, and improve governance. The alliance seeks amendments to the current constitution and proposes reforms in budget allocation and electoral representation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Kathmandu | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:38 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:38 IST
- Country:
- Nepal
In a significant political development, seven parties from Nepal's Terai-Madhesh region have established the Federal Democratic Front, uniting for a common cause.
The formation was announced during a function in Kathmandu, with key figures from each party emphasizing the need for constitutional reforms.
The alliance set forth 26 objectives, including infrastructure development and reforms in governance, while urging a shift in political appointments towards a merit-based system.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement