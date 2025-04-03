New Political Alliance Formed in Nepal's Terai-Madhesh Region

In a significant political development, seven parties from Nepal's Terai-Madhesh region have established the Federal Democratic Front, uniting for a common cause.

The formation was announced during a function in Kathmandu, with key figures from each party emphasizing the need for constitutional reforms.

The alliance set forth 26 objectives, including infrastructure development and reforms in governance, while urging a shift in political appointments towards a merit-based system.

