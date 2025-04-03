Driver Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Alipur

A 23-year-old man known as Himanshu alias Monu has been apprehended following a fatal shooting in the Alipur area of Outer North Delhi, according to police sources.

The incident, which took the life of known history sheeter Karan Thapa, occurred on March 28 as Monu and his accomplices, mounted on a motorcycle, opened fire. After discharging multiple shots, the perpetrators managed to escape the scene.

The Delhi Police have formed several teams to track down the additional culprits involved and are actively investigating the case. Monu, a driver by trade, originates from Rajasthan.

