Left Menu

Driver Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Alipur

A 23-year-old man, Himanshu alias Monu, was arrested for the fatal shooting of history sheeter Karan Thapa in Alipur, Outer North Delhi. Multiple gunshots were fired before the assailants fled. Monu, a driver from Rajasthan, is in custody while police investigate and pursue other suspects.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-04-2025 22:42 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 22:42 IST
Driver Arrested for Fatal Shooting in Delhi's Alipur
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 23-year-old man known as Himanshu alias Monu has been apprehended following a fatal shooting in the Alipur area of Outer North Delhi, according to police sources.

The incident, which took the life of known history sheeter Karan Thapa, occurred on March 28 as Monu and his accomplices, mounted on a motorcycle, opened fire. After discharging multiple shots, the perpetrators managed to escape the scene.

The Delhi Police have formed several teams to track down the additional culprits involved and are actively investigating the case. Monu, a driver by trade, originates from Rajasthan.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025