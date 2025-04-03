Left Menu

Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Prayagraj Demolition Victims

The Supreme Court ruled the 2021 Prayagraj demolitions illegal and ordered the Prayagraj Development Authority to compensate victims, including professors and families, who lost homes and valuables under accusations of mafia ties. The emotional impact is profound, with victims expressing irreversible loss and hope for land recovery.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Prayagraj | Updated: 03-04-2025 23:00 IST | Created: 03-04-2025 23:00 IST
Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Prayagraj Demolition Victims
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court's recent decision to classify the 2021 demolitions in Prayagraj as ``inhuman and illegal'' has provided a sense of justice to those affected. Despite this ruling, individuals who lost their homes due to alleged mafia connections—specifically regarding figure Atiq Ahmed—continue to endure significant emotional and material hardships.

The court has mandated the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to issue compensation payments of Rs 10 lakh to each of the five petitioners involved. This monetary relief is essential, but as affected individuals like Ali Ahmed Fatmi emphasize, the true extent of the damage surpasses any financial appraisal.

Fatmi, a retired professor, recounted the devastation of losing a home and a rare book collection. The emotional strain even led to his wife's death and his subsequent heart conditions. Others, like Vijay Kumar Singh and Waqf Ansari, described the emotional and financial ruin following their houses' sudden demolitions, leaving lasting scars.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025