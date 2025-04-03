Supreme Court Orders Compensation for Prayagraj Demolition Victims

The Supreme Court's recent decision to classify the 2021 demolitions in Prayagraj as ``inhuman and illegal'' has provided a sense of justice to those affected. Despite this ruling, individuals who lost their homes due to alleged mafia connections—specifically regarding figure Atiq Ahmed—continue to endure significant emotional and material hardships.

The court has mandated the Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) to issue compensation payments of Rs 10 lakh to each of the five petitioners involved. This monetary relief is essential, but as affected individuals like Ali Ahmed Fatmi emphasize, the true extent of the damage surpasses any financial appraisal.

Fatmi, a retired professor, recounted the devastation of losing a home and a rare book collection. The emotional strain even led to his wife's death and his subsequent heart conditions. Others, like Vijay Kumar Singh and Waqf Ansari, described the emotional and financial ruin following their houses' sudden demolitions, leaving lasting scars.

(With inputs from agencies.)