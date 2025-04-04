Debate Sparks Over Waqf Amendment Bill

The proposed Waqf Amendment Bill has ignited a fiery debate in the Rajya Sabha, spearheaded by BJP MP Sudhanshu Trivedi on Thursday. Trivedi argued that the Bill aims to benefit poor Muslims and accused opposition parties of engaging in appeasement politics, solely to secure votes.

Amid allegations of political bias by the Congress party, Trivedi appealed to the government to support the Muslim community, emphasizing the importance of moving forward unitedly. He asserted that the Waqf Board's claims under previous regimes favored one religion over others, challenging the historic land entitlement processes.

The discussion intensified when Trivedi pointed out a shift in the Muslim community's representation from renowned artists to controversial figures, sparking objections from several opposition members. Despite disagreements, the Bill remains a focal point of India's secular debate, gaining backing from Home Minister Amit Shah and promising wider political implications.

(With inputs from agencies.)