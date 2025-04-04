Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Kharkiv Amidst Russian Drone Assault

A Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine, resulted in the death of two individuals and injured 32, including two children. The city has been frequently targeted by air strikes, and authorities continue rescue efforts. The southeastern city of Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia region also experienced drone attacks.

A devastating Russian drone attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, resulted in the tragic death of at least two people and left 32 others injured, as confirmed by local authorities late Thursday night.

Regional Governor Oleg Syniehubov reported via Telegram that among the injured were two children in the Novobavarskyi district, where numerous apartment blocks were hit. One of these buildings caught fire, prompting rescue personnel to search for survivors amid the debris.

In a related incident, Kharkiv's Mayor Ihor Terekhov announced the discovery of human remains of a third victim beneath the rubble. The relentless drone attacks have not only impacted Kharkiv but have also targeted regions like Dnipro and Zaporizhzhia, causing further injuries and destruction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

