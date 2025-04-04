Hungary's ICC Withdrawal Amid Netanyahu's Controversial Visit

Hungary revealed plans to exit the International Criminal Court (ICC) on Thursday, coinciding with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit. This comes amid an ICC arrest warrant alleging war crimes and genocide, yet Hungary has extended a warm welcome to its Israeli ally.

Viktor Orbán, Hungary's Prime Minister, honored Netanyahu in Budapest with a prestigious military ceremony, insisting that the ICC operates as a political entity rather than a judicial one. Orbán's government plans to initiate withdrawal procedures, defending Hungary's stance despite being a signatory obligated to enforce ICC rulings.

The decision aligns with Netanyahu's second trip abroad since the November issuance of the ICC warrant. The visit highlights ongoing controversies over Israel's Gaza conflict actions. The ICC has criticized Hungary's decision, accentuating strains within the European Union regarding compliance and judicial integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)