Historic Decision: Koch Rajbongshi Cases Lifted in Assam

In a landmark move, the Assam cabinet has announced the dismissal of all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Friday. This decision also removes the 'D' voter status from members of the community.

Chief Minister Sarma revealed that 28,000 cases are currently open in various Foreigners' Tribunals across the state. The cabinet's decision, effective immediately, acknowledges the Koch Rajbongshis as an indigenous community significantly woven into Assam's social and cultural fabric.

The Koch Rajbongshi people, who have long endured economic hardships and societal uncertainty, will no longer face the stigma of being labeled as foreigners. These tribunals, which number 100 across Assam, have been instrumental in determining citizenship status, particularly aiming at identifying illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)