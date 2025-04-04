Left Menu

Historic Decision: Koch Rajbongshi Cases Lifted in Assam

The Assam cabinet has resolved to dismiss all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals, erasing their 'D' voter designation. This significant decision underscores their indigenous status in the state and relieves the community from long-standing burdens of doubt and discrimination.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 04-04-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 14:33 IST
Historic Decision: Koch Rajbongshi Cases Lifted in Assam
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a landmark move, the Assam cabinet has announced the dismissal of all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Friday. This decision also removes the 'D' voter status from members of the community.

Chief Minister Sarma revealed that 28,000 cases are currently open in various Foreigners' Tribunals across the state. The cabinet's decision, effective immediately, acknowledges the Koch Rajbongshis as an indigenous community significantly woven into Assam's social and cultural fabric.

The Koch Rajbongshi people, who have long endured economic hardships and societal uncertainty, will no longer face the stigma of being labeled as foreigners. These tribunals, which number 100 across Assam, have been instrumental in determining citizenship status, particularly aiming at identifying illegal immigrants.

(With inputs from agencies.)

