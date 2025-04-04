Historic Decision: Koch Rajbongshi Cases Lifted in Assam
The Assam cabinet has resolved to dismiss all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals, erasing their 'D' voter designation. This significant decision underscores their indigenous status in the state and relieves the community from long-standing burdens of doubt and discrimination.
- Country:
- India
In a landmark move, the Assam cabinet has announced the dismissal of all pending cases against the Koch Rajbongshi community in Foreigners' Tribunals, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma declared on Friday. This decision also removes the 'D' voter status from members of the community.
Chief Minister Sarma revealed that 28,000 cases are currently open in various Foreigners' Tribunals across the state. The cabinet's decision, effective immediately, acknowledges the Koch Rajbongshis as an indigenous community significantly woven into Assam's social and cultural fabric.
The Koch Rajbongshi people, who have long endured economic hardships and societal uncertainty, will no longer face the stigma of being labeled as foreigners. These tribunals, which number 100 across Assam, have been instrumental in determining citizenship status, particularly aiming at identifying illegal immigrants.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Braille and the Melody of Independence: A Journey Through Malian Culture and Music
Jammu MLA Criticizes BJP Over Alcohol Culture Amid Legal Troubles
Synthetic media boom: AI reshapes news, culture, and reality
Snow White's Big Screen Battle: A Cinematic Odyssey in the Culture Wars
Pakhala: The Heart of Odia Culture Celebrated on 'Pakhala Divas'