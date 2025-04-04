Diplomatic Tensions Escalate: Moldova and Russia in Tit-for-Tat Expulsions
In a tense diplomatic row, Russia has expelled three Moldovan diplomats following Moldova's earlier expulsion of three Russian diplomats. The move comes amid allegations of Russian interference, as Moldova accuses Russia's embassy of helping a pro-Kremlin lawmaker evade arrest for illegal political funding.
Russia has taken the step to expel three Moldovan diplomats, following a decision by Moldova to eject three Russian diplomats earlier in the week. The Russian Foreign Ministry confirmed the expulsions on Friday, highlighting the escalating tensions between the two nations.
This diplomatic conflict arose when Moldova accused Russia's embassy of facilitating the escape of a pro-Kremlin lawmaker. The legislator is wanted for questioning in Moldova over allegations of illegal political funding, charges he has reportedly denied.
As both countries engage in this tit-for-tat expulsion of diplomats, the international community watches closely, mindful of the broader implications for regional politics and stability.
