Responds to Omotoso Acquittal: Women Ministry Calls for Fight Against GBV

The Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities has expressed deep disappointment following the acquittal of Timothy Omotoso and his co-accused from 32 serious charges, including rape, sexual exploitation, and human trafficking. The decision has sparked outrage, especially among the survivors and victims who endured years of trauma during the protracted legal battle.

While the department respects the independence of the judiciary and the principles of due process, it voiced concern over the ruling’s broader implications. A statement issued by the department underscores the urgency of enhancing the criminal justice system’s capacity to address impunity and ensure justice for survivors of gender-based violence (GBV). The department’s comments align with the National Strategic Plan on Gender-Based Violence, particularly Pillar Number Three, which focuses on justice, safety, and protection for victims.

"The acquittal of Omotoso represents a judicial turning point, one that risks undermining the faith that survivors have in the legal system," the department stated. "Many women came forward bravely to testify about their horrific experiences, but the ruling will likely compound the emotional toll they have already endured."

The department emphasized that it remains committed to supporting both the survivors and victims of the case. Recognizing the deep emotional and psychological toll that such cases inflict, the department called for increased access to essential services, such as psychosocial support and counseling, to assist survivors in navigating the aftermath of traumatic experiences.

“This case highlights the complexity of gender-based violence and femicide, both of which require urgent, comprehensive, and coordinated action,” the statement continued. “The fight against GBV is far from over, and while we respect the outcome of the case, it cannot deter us from our mission to create a safe and just society for women, youth, and persons with disabilities.”

The department is also calling for enhanced collaboration across sectors to combat gender-based violence. It noted that addressing this issue requires more than just a judicial response but a multi-sectoral approach that includes clear roles and responsibilities for all stakeholders, from law enforcement to social support systems. Accountability, coordination, and strong leadership, the department stressed, are essential for preventing GBV and ensuring the safety and well-being of survivors.

The department’s statement comes at a time when the issue of gender-based violence remains a significant concern in South Africa. According to recent statistics, femicide and GBV are pervasive, and many survivors continue to face difficulties accessing justice. The ruling in the Omotoso case has further emphasized the need for reforms in the legal system to provide better protection for victims and hold perpetrators accountable.

Despite the setback, the Department of Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities remains resolute in its commitment to addressing gender-based violence. The department reaffirmed that the fight for a society where women, youth, and persons with disabilities can live free from violence and discrimination will continue.

“We will not be deterred by this ruling,” the department concluded. “Instead, it will only strengthen our resolve to work tirelessly for a South Africa that is safe, just, and empowering for all.”

In conclusion, the acquittal of Timothy Omotoso has sparked widespread debate and disappointment, but it has also served as a call to action for those committed to eradicating gender-based violence. The department’s commitment to supporting survivors and fighting for justice remains unwavering, and it is calling on all sectors of society to stand united in this crucial fight.