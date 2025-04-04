Left Menu

Securing Waters: Indian Coast Guard's Decade of Vigilance

Over the past decade, the Indian Coast Guard has seized 179 boats and arrested 1,683 personnel for illegal activities in Indian waters. Deploying ships and aircraft daily, the Coast Guard plays a crucial role in coastal security, conducting extensive patrols, exercises, and operations to maintain maritime law enforcement.

The Indian Coast Guard has been actively enhancing coastal security over the past decade. In a revelation made by the Ministry of Defence, it was disclosed that 179 boats have been confiscated and 1,683 personnel apprehended for illegal incursions into Indian waters.

Union Minister of State for Defence, Sanjay Seth, highlighted these efforts in a parliamentary session. He emphasized that the intercepted boats were involved in unlawful activities such as poaching, narcotics trafficking, and illegal immigration.

The Coast Guard operates a robust surveillance network utilizing 18-20 ships and 10-12 aircraft daily, ensuring maritime law enforcement. Their operations cover the Offshore Development Area, Andaman and Nicobar, and Lakshadweep Islands, employing advanced technologies for continuous monitoring and security enforcement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

