Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Legal Battle in Supreme Court
The Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, is being challenged in the Supreme Court by Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi. They argue that the bill imposes arbitrary restrictions on Waqf properties, undermining Muslim religious autonomy and violating constitutional rights, including religious freedom and anti-discrimination provisions.
Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have taken the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Supreme Court, contending it infringes upon constitutional provisions. The duo claims the bill imposes undue limitations on the management of Waqf properties, thereby threatening the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.
The petitioners argue that the bill unfairly discriminates against the Muslim community by imposing governance restrictions not applicable to other religious endowments. This, they say, contravenes Articles 14, 15, 25, and 26 by disrupting religious freedoms and promoting discrimination.
Passed by both houses of Parliament, the bill sees enhanced state control and altered Waqf tribunal powers, moves seen by the petitioners as diluting Waqf management's autonomy, specifically infringing upon Muslims' ability to manage religious institutions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
