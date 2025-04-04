Controversy Erupts Over Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025: Legal Battle in Supreme Court

Congress MP Mohammad Jawed and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi have taken the Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2025, to the Supreme Court, contending it infringes upon constitutional provisions. The duo claims the bill imposes undue limitations on the management of Waqf properties, thereby threatening the religious autonomy of the Muslim community.

The petitioners argue that the bill unfairly discriminates against the Muslim community by imposing governance restrictions not applicable to other religious endowments. This, they say, contravenes Articles 14, 15, 25, and 26 by disrupting religious freedoms and promoting discrimination.

Passed by both houses of Parliament, the bill sees enhanced state control and altered Waqf tribunal powers, moves seen by the petitioners as diluting Waqf management's autonomy, specifically infringing upon Muslims' ability to manage religious institutions.

