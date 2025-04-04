Interpol's Catch: Fugitives Brought Back from UAE
Three fugitives facing Interpol Red Notices and wanted by Indian police in separate cases were extradited from the UAE in a coordinated operation by the CBI. The individuals, including Aaditya Jain, Suhail Basheer, and Tofik Najir Khan, were wanted for criminal activities ranging from extortion to criminal conspiracy.
In a significant push against cross-border crime, the CBI, in collaboration with Interpol, successfully orchestrated the extradition of three fugitives from the UAE to India. These individuals were under Interpol Red Notices for crimes including extortion, rape, and forgery.
Aaditya Jain, accused of making extortion calls and firing at victims, was taken into custody by Rajasthan Police upon arrival at Jaipur International Airport. He was one of the two fugitives delivered to Indian authorities recently.
Meanwhile, Kerala and Gujarat Police coordinated the return of two other fugitives, Suhail Basheer and Tofik Najir Khan, facing charges of rape and criminal conspiracy. The CBI's operation underscores the role of international cooperation in combating crime effectively.
