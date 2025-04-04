Left Menu

Global Leaders Gather: A Month of Diplomatic Summits

A comprehensive agenda of diplomatic engagements marks April and May 2025, with global leaders meeting for various summits, including the EU-Central Asia Summit in Uzbekistan and regional conferences addressing economic, environmental, and security issues. High-profile leaders like Narendra Modi, Ursula von der Leyen, and Vladimir Putin are scheduled for crucial discussions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:14 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:14 IST
Global Leaders Gather: A Month of Diplomatic Summits

This spring brings a flurry of diplomatic activity, with leaders from around the globe congregating at numerous summits and meetings to address pressing issues. The month is headlined by the EU-Central Asia Summit in Uzbekistan, with participation from prominent figures like the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a diplomatic tour, engaging with counterparts in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Key areas of discussion revolve around economic partnerships, trade agreements, and regional security challenges.

The period also features significant international observances and historical anniversaries. Marks of remembrance include anniversaries of pivotal global events while world leaders explore solutions for economic integration and sustainability through meetings such as the G20 and EU Foreign Affairs Council sessions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

