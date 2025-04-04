Global Leaders Gather: A Month of Diplomatic Summits

This spring brings a flurry of diplomatic activity, with leaders from around the globe congregating at numerous summits and meetings to address pressing issues. The month is headlined by the EU-Central Asia Summit in Uzbekistan, with participation from prominent figures like the Presidents of the European Commission and the European Council.

Meanwhile, the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi embarks on a diplomatic tour, engaging with counterparts in Thailand, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh. Key areas of discussion revolve around economic partnerships, trade agreements, and regional security challenges.

The period also features significant international observances and historical anniversaries. Marks of remembrance include anniversaries of pivotal global events while world leaders explore solutions for economic integration and sustainability through meetings such as the G20 and EU Foreign Affairs Council sessions.

