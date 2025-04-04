Security Scale-Down: Gursharan Kaur's Protection Reduced to Z Category

The Centre has officially scaled down Gursharan Kaur's armed security detail to the Z category. Kaur, the widow of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was formerly under Z-plus protection due to her proximity to the former leader who passed away at the age of 92 last December.

Recent central intelligence assessments concluded that Kaur's security should be adjusted, prompting the Union Home Ministry to instruct the Central Reserve Police Force's VIP security wing to modify the level of protection and personnel allocation according to Z category standards. This change entails approximately a dozen armed commandos safeguarding her and her residence.

Additionally, the review has impacted the number of Delhi Police personnel assigned to the Singhs, after Singh himself received Z-plus cover post-2019 amendments to the Special Protection Group Act, which altered security protocols for former prime ministers. Singh's service spanned two terms from 2004 to 2014.

