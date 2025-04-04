Left Menu

Security Scale-Down: Gursharan Kaur's Protection Reduced to Z Category

Gursharan Kaur, widow of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, has had her security detail downgraded from Z-plus to Z category following a central intelligence review. The CRPF VIP security wing has adjusted the number of armed personnel and protocol accordingly, impacting security arrangements at her residence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 18:19 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 18:19 IST
The Centre has officially scaled down Gursharan Kaur's armed security detail to the Z category. Kaur, the widow of late Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, was formerly under Z-plus protection due to her proximity to the former leader who passed away at the age of 92 last December.

Recent central intelligence assessments concluded that Kaur's security should be adjusted, prompting the Union Home Ministry to instruct the Central Reserve Police Force's VIP security wing to modify the level of protection and personnel allocation according to Z category standards. This change entails approximately a dozen armed commandos safeguarding her and her residence.

Additionally, the review has impacted the number of Delhi Police personnel assigned to the Singhs, after Singh himself received Z-plus cover post-2019 amendments to the Special Protection Group Act, which altered security protocols for former prime ministers. Singh's service spanned two terms from 2004 to 2014.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

