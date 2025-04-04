Indian Delegation Heads to Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will helm a high-profile Indian delegation bound for the 150th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) set to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 5 to 9. This comes as India seeks to solidify its stance on social development and justice globally.

According to official sources, Birla will take center stage at the assembly, delivering a keynote address aimed at emphasizing India's dedication to inclusive governance through parliamentary action. The theme for the assembly is 'Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice.'

The delegation, including distinguished members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will engage in key sessions ranging from the Governing Council and Executive Committee to Standing Committees. There is also scope for bilateral discussions with global counterparts to ramp up international parliamentary relations.

