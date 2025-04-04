Left Menu

Indian Delegation Heads to Inter-Parliamentary Union Assembly

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:02 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:02 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The Lok Sabha Speaker, Om Birla, will helm a high-profile Indian delegation bound for the 150th assembly of the Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU) set to take place in Tashkent, Uzbekistan from April 5 to 9. This comes as India seeks to solidify its stance on social development and justice globally.

According to official sources, Birla will take center stage at the assembly, delivering a keynote address aimed at emphasizing India's dedication to inclusive governance through parliamentary action. The theme for the assembly is 'Parliamentary Action for Social Development and Justice.'

The delegation, including distinguished members from both Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, will engage in key sessions ranging from the Governing Council and Executive Committee to Standing Committees. There is also scope for bilateral discussions with global counterparts to ramp up international parliamentary relations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

