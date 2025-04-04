Left Menu

Turkey's Foreign Minister Highlights Geopolitical Challenges and Opportunities

In a Reuters interview, Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan discussed geopolitical tensions involving Israeli strikes in Syria, U.S. policy shifts, sanctions, and prospects for a Ukraine-Russia peace. Fidan emphasized regional stability and the need for diplomatic solutions, including addressing U.S. sanctions on Turkey and avoiding conflict escalation with Iran.

04-04-2025
In a candid interview with Reuters at a NATO meeting in Brussels, Turkey's Foreign Minister, Hakan Fidan, addressed a host of pressing geopolitical issues, ranging from Israel's military actions in Syria to evolving U.S. foreign policies and sanctions.

Fidan critiqued Israeli strikes in Syria, warning they could destabilize the region and complicate future security landscapes. He urged that Syria's fate should be decided by Syrians themselves, without external confrontations.

On U.S. sanctions, Fidan called the CAATSA sanctions against Turkey an anomaly among NATO allies, suggesting a resolution under the new U.S. administration. He also stressed the importance of diplomacy over conflict in regions like Iran and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)

