Tragic Turn: Family Dispute Ends in Double Death

A 70-year-old man, Tarachand Khatri, fatally stabbed his wife, Seema, before taking his own life by jumping from a building in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The event occurred amid long-standing family disputes, prompting a detailed police investigation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Indore | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:38 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:38 IST
An elderly man has reportedly taken his wife's life before ending his own in a shocking incident in Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The tragedy unfolded on Friday when Tarachand Khatri, 70, attacked his wife, Seema, 65, with scissors, striking her neck and other body parts.

According to Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Shivendu Joshi, the incident took place in Silver Palace Colony, under the jurisdiction of the Annapurna police station area. The horrifying scene was discovered by the couple's daughter-in-law, who arrived to find Tarachand holding the weapon.

Tarachand then fled to the third floor of the residence and jumped, sustaining injuries that led to his death at a nearby hospital. Police investigations have revealed that the couple had been involved in prolonged disputes, necessitating a further detailed inquiry into the circumstances leading to the tragic event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

