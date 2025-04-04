Left Menu

Arrest in Cyberstalking Case of US Woman by Chennai Police

A 37-year-old man was arrested in Chennai for cyberstalking and harassing a US woman, following complaints from the US Consulate. The accused sent death threats and obscene images to her. Police seized electronic devices used in the crime and the man remains in judicial custody.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 04-04-2025 19:54 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 19:54 IST
Arrest in Cyberstalking Case of US Woman by Chennai Police
  • Country:
  • India

An American woman was targeted by cyberstalking, death threats, and extortion attempts, leading to the arrest of a 37-year-old man in Chennai, police confirmed on Friday.

The arrest followed a complaint from the US Consulate which revealed the harrowing online harassment faced by the US citizen. Investigators uncovered that the accused had sent threatening and obscene messages over several years.

The accused, Gift Jesubalan Selvanayagam from Tiruchirappalli, was detained with electronic devices used in the crime seized by police. Authorities emphasize the seriousness of cyberstalking, urging victims to report through www.cybercrime.gov.in or contact local cyber crime departments.

(With inputs from agencies.)

