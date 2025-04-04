Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi's Legal Challenge: Savarkar Defamation Case Unfolds

The Allahabad High Court's Lucknow Bench denied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relief in a defamation case involving derogatory remarks he allegedly made about freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar. Gandhi can file a revision petition with the sessions court, opting not to involve the high court at this stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 04-04-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 21:36 IST
Rahul Gandhi's Legal Challenge: Savarkar Defamation Case Unfolds
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has denied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relief in relation to a defamation case involving alleged derogatory remarks against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

This legal battle originates from Gandhi's speech on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola district, where he made certain comments about Savarkar.

The court, led by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, suggested that while no immediate relief could be granted, Gandhi has the option to take the matter before the sessions court by filing a revision petition.

Gandhi's challenge included disputing a lower court's decision to summon him and contesting the ongoing proceedings. His lawyer, Pranshu Agarwal, argued that the accusations did not align with offences under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC, highlighting potential procedural oversights by the lower court.

Despite these arguments, Justice Vidyarthi maintained that Gandhi should pursue the revision at the sessions court level, as the high court's intervention isn't warranted at this stage.

The case was initiated by Advocate Nripendra Pandey, who accused Gandhi of deliberately demeaning Savarkar, suggesting the comments were part of a conspiracy. The public and media dissemination of these remarks further aggravated the situation.

The case is actively being addressed in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, with the next hearing scheduled for April 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in tariffs, reports AP.

Asian markets tumble following Trump's announcement of massive increases in ...

 Global
2
AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniformity
Blog

AI systems exert sublime influence over the self, driving behavioral uniform...

 Global
3
Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence
Blog

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Inf...

 Global
4
Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP
Blog

Planet and People First: A New Blueprint for Sustainable Development by UNDP

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Starving for Rain: How Drought and Conflict Are Fueling Ethiopia’s Food Emergency

How Smarter Heating Could Transform Norway’s Energy Use and Grid Flexibility

Hormonal Birth Control Dropout in Oman Tied to Side Effects, Not Partner Influence

Lives Cut Short, Billions Lost: The Growing Toll of Smoking in the MENA Region

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025