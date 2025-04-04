Rahul Gandhi's Legal Challenge: Savarkar Defamation Case Unfolds

The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has denied Congress leader Rahul Gandhi relief in relation to a defamation case involving alleged derogatory remarks against freedom fighter Vinayak Damodar Savarkar.

This legal battle originates from Gandhi's speech on November 17, 2022, during his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Maharashtra's Akola district, where he made certain comments about Savarkar.

The court, led by Justice Subhash Vidyarthi, suggested that while no immediate relief could be granted, Gandhi has the option to take the matter before the sessions court by filing a revision petition.

Gandhi's challenge included disputing a lower court's decision to summon him and contesting the ongoing proceedings. His lawyer, Pranshu Agarwal, argued that the accusations did not align with offences under Sections 153A and 505 of the IPC, highlighting potential procedural oversights by the lower court.

Despite these arguments, Justice Vidyarthi maintained that Gandhi should pursue the revision at the sessions court level, as the high court's intervention isn't warranted at this stage.

The case was initiated by Advocate Nripendra Pandey, who accused Gandhi of deliberately demeaning Savarkar, suggesting the comments were part of a conspiracy. The public and media dissemination of these remarks further aggravated the situation.

The case is actively being addressed in the court of the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate, with the next hearing scheduled for April 14.

