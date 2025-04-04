Left Menu

Arrests Made in Dandpur Minors Assault Case

Two men, Musa and Dilshad, were arrested for allegedly raping a minor girl and assaulting her friend in Dandpur, Sahaspur. The arrests followed a complaint by the victim's mother. A case has been registered under multiple charges, and further investigations are ongoing.

Authorities have apprehended two men in connection with a serious assault involving minors in Dandpur, Sahaspur. Musa, aged 29, and Dilshad, 22, were caught following a tip-off about their whereabouts near the forest area, police reported on Friday.

The arrest came after a heartfelt complaint was lodged by the mother of a 15-year-old victim, alleging that her daughter was raped by Musa, a local from Hasanpur village, while her companion faced molestation by Dilshad.

The case has been officially registered under pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act. Police have assured that inquiries are being pursued diligently.

(With inputs from agencies.)

