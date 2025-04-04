Tragedy Strikes: Sibling Trio Drowns in Madhya Pradesh Pond
Three siblings drowned in a pond near Khajuria village, Madhya Pradesh, while returning from collecting Mahua with their parents. The victims, aged 12, 9, and 6, were found deceased. Authorities have initiated an investigation, and post-mortem examinations are scheduled.
In a tragic incident, three siblings lost their lives by drowning in a pond near Khajuria village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Friday. Authorities disclosed the unfortunate news, noting the young victims included two girls.
The children had joined their parents for a Mahua collection venture in the forest and decided to take a bath in the pond around 2 PM during their return journey.
Soon after, the bodies of Dau Prajapati (12), Rakhi Prajapati (9), and Chotu Prajapati (6) were recovered, and authorities swiftly registered a case. Sidhi Superintendent of Police, Ravindra Verma, has confirmed that post-mortem examinations are slated for Saturday.
