Tragedy Strikes: Sibling Trio Drowns in Madhya Pradesh Pond

In a tragic incident, three siblings lost their lives by drowning in a pond near Khajuria village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on Friday. Authorities disclosed the unfortunate news, noting the young victims included two girls.

The children had joined their parents for a Mahua collection venture in the forest and decided to take a bath in the pond around 2 PM during their return journey.

Soon after, the bodies of Dau Prajapati (12), Rakhi Prajapati (9), and Chotu Prajapati (6) were recovered, and authorities swiftly registered a case. Sidhi Superintendent of Police, Ravindra Verma, has confirmed that post-mortem examinations are slated for Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies.)