Senior Karachi Officer Arrested Over Zardari Comments

A senior police officer in Karachi has been arrested for allegedly posting inappropriate comments about President Asif Ali Zardari's COVID-19 hospitalization on social media. The officer, Abrar Shah, was charged under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act, which penalizes online harassment and defamation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karachi | Updated: 04-04-2025 22:50 IST | Created: 04-04-2025 22:50 IST
A senior police officer in Karachi was arrested for allegedly posting inappropriate remarks on social media about President Asif Ali Zardari, who is currently hospitalized due to coronavirus. The incident was confirmed by officials on Friday.

Zardari, 69, tested positive for COVID-19 and has been in isolation at a private hospital in Karachi, as his physician reported on Wednesday. The officer, Abrar Shah, who serves as a station investigating officer at Ibrahim Hyderi police station, was accused of making insensitive comments regarding Zardari's illness. A fellow officer filed a complaint, leading to Shah's arrest.

The arrest was made under the Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), which was updated this year to establish a legal framework for tackling electronic offenses, including cyber crimes, online harassment, and inappropriate content distribution involving public figures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

