AIMPLB Seeks Presidential Intervention on Controversial Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urgently approached President Droupadi Murmu to express concerns regarding the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, seeking her intervention before it becomes law.

AIMPLB spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas, citing a letter from the Board's General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddadi, stated that the bill significantly alters the management of Waqf properties, impacting their autonomy and historical role in religious activities.

The AIMPLB claims the bill is unconstitutional, infringing on fundamental rights related to religious freedom, and urges reconsideration. They plan legal actions and protests in response, criticizing the government's disregard for their concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)