AIMPLB Seeks Presidential Intervention on Controversial Waqf Bill

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) is seeking an urgent meeting with President Droupadi Murmu regarding concerns over the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill. The Board argues that the bill undermines Muslim religious institutions and violates constitutional rights. Parliament approved the bill despite opposition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-04-2025 00:40 IST | Created: 05-04-2025 00:40 IST
The All India Muslim Personal Law Board (AIMPLB) has urgently approached President Droupadi Murmu to express concerns regarding the recently passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, seeking her intervention before it becomes law.

AIMPLB spokesperson S.Q.R. Ilyas, citing a letter from the Board's General Secretary Maulana Fazlur Rahim Mujaddadi, stated that the bill significantly alters the management of Waqf properties, impacting their autonomy and historical role in religious activities.

The AIMPLB claims the bill is unconstitutional, infringing on fundamental rights related to religious freedom, and urges reconsideration. They plan legal actions and protests in response, criticizing the government's disregard for their concerns.

