A tragic Russian missile attack claimed the lives of at least 18 individuals, including nine children, in Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine, as confirmed by local officials on Friday. Despite Russia's Defense Ministry claiming the target was a military gathering, Ukrainian authorities have dismissed this as misinformation.

This incident, marking one of Moscow's deadliest strikes this year, took place in President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's hometown amid efforts from U.S. President Donald Trump to end the ongoing war. Visuals circulating on social media showed the aftermath—bodies and wounded citizens lying on pavements, while emergency services reported over 50 injuries.

The attack has stirred strong reactions from Ukrainian leadership, with President Zelenskiy calling for intensified Western pressure on Russia, emphasizing the need for accountability. Meanwhile, continued hostilities were evidenced by mutual accusations between Russia and Ukraine regarding strikes on energy facilities.

