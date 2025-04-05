British Airways, Qatar Airways Joint Business Agreement Extended for Five Years

The British Airways and Qatar Airways joint business agreement has received an extension for another five years, according to a statement from Acting Transport Minister James Meager today. This renewed agreement will continue to benefit New Zealand travelers as well as international tourists flying into the country, promising improved flight schedules, streamlined booking systems, and enhanced loyalty programs.

The extension also marks the inclusion of Iberia Airlines, which will further strengthen the connectivity between New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and other European destinations. The expansion ensures that travelers from New Zealand can access more flight options with better coordination between the airlines, while also allowing them to take advantage of a combined range of fare classes and benefits from multiple frequent flyer programs.

Acting Transport Minister Meager expressed his enthusiasm about the continuation of this important agreement. “This continuation is great news for both New Zealand travelers and tourists visiting from overseas. People will continue to benefit from more convenient flight schedules, better coordination when booking and checking in, access to the loyalty programs of both airlines, and the ability to combine different fare classes,” he stated.

Mr. Meager also highlighted the new Civil Aviation Act, which officially came into force today. The Act provides a clearer process for authorizing airline cooperation agreements, ensuring that future airline partnerships will be easier to approve, potentially boosting international connectivity even further. This legal update will undoubtedly play a role in the growth of global air travel, benefiting both businesses and consumers alike.

The extended joint business agreement is part of the government's broader strategy to support New Zealand's tourism industry, which is the country's second-largest export. Minister Meager stressed that the collaboration would help strengthen New Zealand's economic ties with the rest of the world. He noted that improved air connectivity not only makes travel easier for Kiwis but also encourages visitors to explore New Zealand, helping to boost the local economy.

As tourism remains one of the pillars of New Zealand’s economy, the extension of this joint business agreement reflects the government’s commitment to supporting economic growth through enhanced international travel links. The government’s continued efforts to modernize aviation regulations and support air connectivity are central to its broader goal of fostering stronger trade and cultural ties with other nations.

The current joint business agreement between British Airways, Qatar Airways, and Iberia Airlines, which was originally approved in May 2020, will now remain in effect until May 31, 2030. With the backing of the government and the newly enacted Civil Aviation Act, these airlines are set to continue offering world-class travel services that will benefit passengers for years to come.

The extended agreement will provide increased capacity and improved flight services for both New Zealand-bound passengers and international tourists, helping the country remain better connected to vital markets like Europe and the Middle East. This represents a significant opportunity for the tourism sector to thrive while also meeting the growing demand for more efficient and convenient international air travel.

Minister Meager concluded by reiterating that this renewed partnership is a vital part of New Zealand’s ongoing economic development efforts, stating, “Working to help people get where they wish or need more safely, more quickly, and more conveniently is a key priority for me. I’m pleased that these changes, along with others, will help better connect us to the world.”