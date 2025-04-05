Left Menu

Kerala Minister Accuses BJP of Creating Communal Tension Over Land Disputes

Kerala Minister V Abdurahiman accuses BJP of igniting communal tensions between Muslims and Christians in Ernakulam district over land ownership disputes involving the Waqf Board. He assures that the new Waqf Bill will not affect minority community interests. BJP supports locals in land disputes, gaining new members.

Kerala's Minister for Minority Welfare, V Abdurahiman, has accused the BJP of trying to stir communal tensions between Muslims and Christians in Ernakulam district. The accusations come amid allegations that the Waqf Board is asserting illegal ownership over properties in the Munambam region.

The Minister emphasized that the newly passed Waqf Bill by the Centre will not impact the state Waqf Board or minority worship sites. He assured that the LDF government will protect minority interests against any divisive tactics by the BJP.

Tensions rose as 50 locals with land disputes joined the BJP, encouraged by BJP leaders who promised to uphold their revenue rights. The BJP's actions are seen by some as an effort to gain influence amidst ongoing local grievances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

