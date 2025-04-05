Arrests Made in Shocking Lakhisarai Assault Case
Six individuals have been apprehended in Bihar's Lakhisarai district, accused of sexually assaulting an 18-year-old woman. Two more individuals remain at large following the incident, which occurred after the woman was deceived into alighting a train with false job promises.
In a disturbing case that has shaken Bihar's Lakhisarai district, six people have been arrested in connection with the sexual assault of an 18-year-old woman. According to officials, a thorough manhunt is underway to capture two additional suspects implicated in the incident.
The case unfolded after the young woman was reportedly coaxed by one of the accused, under the guise of employment, to leave her train at Kiul railway station. Subsequently, she was taken to a secluded area and subjected to the heinous assault, said Shivam Kumar, the Sub-divisional Police Officer of Lakhisarai.
Prompt action by the police led to the arrest of six individuals on Friday, while efforts continue to apprehend the remaining suspects. The victim received a medical examination at a nearby government hospital, ensuring her immediate safety and well-being as investigations proceed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
