Kerala Priests Express Gratitude Amidst Rising Tensions
Revenue Minister K Rajan relayed that the Catholic priests from Kerala, attacked in Madhya Pradesh, expressed gratitude for the support from the Kerala government. Amid CPI(M) Party Congress, the Kerala CM intervened, contacting Madhya Pradesh officials. The incidents highlight ongoing religious tensions in India.
Revenue Minister K Rajan announced Saturday that the Catholic priests from Kerala, recently attacked by right-wing activists in Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh, extended their gratitude for the support shown by the Kerala government and its citizens.
During CPI(M) Party Congress, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan personally intervened, prompting state authorities to reach out immediately to Madhya Pradesh officials on the day of the incident. Rajan, after visiting a priest's residence, conveyed their commitment to support the affected priests.
The minister noted the increasing aggression towards minorities across India, emphasizing the secular values upheld by Kerala. The Chief Minister strongly condemned the attack, calling for stringent legal actions, underscoring a broader issue of religious intolerance.
(With inputs from agencies.)
