Rajnath Singh Kick-Starts Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR from Karwar

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited the Karwar naval base to inaugurate new infrastructure and flag off the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR. The naval base, crucial for the Navy's Project Seabird, welcomed Singh with a Guard of Honour. The Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR involves personnel from nine navies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Karwar | Updated: 05-04-2025 14:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Saturday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh arrived at the strategically significant Karwar naval base in Karnataka to launch the Indian Ocean Ship SAGAR.

The Union Minister was received at the base with a Guard of Honour, highlighting the importance of his visit as part of the Navy's Project Seabird expansion.

The launch of SAGAR reflects collaboration among personnel from nine different navies, marking a critical moment for India's naval capabilities and defence diplomacy.

