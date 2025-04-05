Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis: A Call for Global Aid Amidst Chaos
The United Nations urges global support for earthquake-stricken Myanmar, where a major quake claimed over 3,300 lives. With thousands injured and missing, the crisis is compounded by political turmoil. International and neighboring nations are assisting, while local unrest and economic distress continue, challenging aid efforts.
The United Nations has issued a call to the international community to support Myanmar, now grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that claimed 3,354 lives. In addition to this staggering death toll, thousands have been injured, with more missing.
Aid efforts, however, face significant hurdles. The U.S. aid team, initially committed to supporting Myanmar, has faced unexpected employment cuts amidst the crisis. Former USAID senior official Marcia Wong expressed concern over this abrupt development.
With political unrest exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, Myanmar's military junta continues to restrict aid, drawing criticism from global human rights entities. Meanwhile, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has pledged 'free and fair' elections, a promise met with skepticism internationally.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Turkish Market Turmoil: Stocks Plunge Amid Political Unrest
South Korean Turmoil: Constitutional Court Reinstates Acting President Amid Political Unrest
Potential Surge in HIV Infections: The Impact of USAID Cuts
Govt Passes Tax Bill to Boost Business, Speed Up Disaster Relief
Funds in Limbo: European Nations Demand Answers from USAID