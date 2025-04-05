Myanmar's Earthquake Crisis: A Call for Global Aid Amidst Chaos

The United Nations has issued a call to the international community to support Myanmar, now grappling with the aftermath of a devastating earthquake that claimed 3,354 lives. In addition to this staggering death toll, thousands have been injured, with more missing.

Aid efforts, however, face significant hurdles. The U.S. aid team, initially committed to supporting Myanmar, has faced unexpected employment cuts amidst the crisis. Former USAID senior official Marcia Wong expressed concern over this abrupt development.

With political unrest exacerbating the humanitarian crisis, Myanmar's military junta continues to restrict aid, drawing criticism from global human rights entities. Meanwhile, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing has pledged 'free and fair' elections, a promise met with skepticism internationally.

(With inputs from agencies.)