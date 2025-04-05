Awami League Leader's Arrest Sparks Intrigue in Meherpur

An Awami League leader, MA Khalek, was apprehended by authorities in Meherpur city, Bangladesh, early Saturday morning, according to police officials.

Currently serving as the general secretary of the Awami League in Meherpur district, Khalek is under interrogation, confirmed Bani Israel, the Officer-in-Charge of Gangni Police Station. Although details are sparse, the motivation behind his arrest is linked to various inquiries.

Khalek, previously holding the position of UP chairman, was dismissed on August 5. His history of legal troubles includes his arrest last October by the Rapid Action Battalion on charges related to an anti-discrimination student movement, for which he was granted bail.

(With inputs from agencies.)