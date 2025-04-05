Daring ATM Heist Shocks Nagpur

An audacious theft has occurred in Nagpur as an automated teller machine (ATM) containing Rs 7.5 lakh in cash was stolen, police revealed on Saturday.

The incident unfolded in the early hours of Friday at Mankapur Square when three individuals, concealing their identities with masks, targeted the ATM at Punjab National Bank.

The perpetrators disabled surveillance by spraying black paint on the CCTV camera and disconnecting network cables before making away with the machine. A case has been filed, and the Mankapur police are making concerted efforts to trace the thieves.

(With inputs from agencies.)