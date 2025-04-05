Kangana Ranaut Backs Waqf Bill Amidst Controversy
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut has accused the Congress of leniency towards Waqf boards, leading to large-scale land encroachments. She supports the newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, arguing it will address these issues. Ranaut criticizes past Congress leadership for neglecting Mandi’s interests, contributing to Himachal Pradesh's debt.
In a bold assertion, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut accused Congress of facilitating land encroachments by Waqf boards, blamed on lenient policies. The newly passed Waqf (Amendment) Bill, Ranaut claims, will rectify this issue.
Addressing her constituency in Mandi, Ranaut alleged that the formation of Waqf boards before India's Independence was part of a larger conspiracy. She suggests the nation continues to suffer the consequences of this governance conflict.
Criticizing Congress leaders from Mandi for remaining silent on local concerns, she attributed Himachal Pradesh's financial woes to their negligence. Gratifying her voters, Ranaut pledged to work as their representative conscientiously.
