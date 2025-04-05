Counterfeit Currency Bust at India-Nepal Border
Four men were apprehended near the India-Nepal border with counterfeit currency amounting to Rs 29,000. The arrest was made by police when their car was spotted near the border. The individuals confessed to intending to circulate the fake notes in local markets. Investigations are ongoing.
Four men were apprehended near the India-Nepal border on Saturday as police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 29,000, authorities confirmed.
The detained individuals, identified as Samir Rehman, Asif, Nitin, and Shoaib, were arrested by a police patrol as their vehicle was found suspiciously close to the border. Upon interrogation, they admitted to planning to exchange counterfeit currency in the local markets of India and Nepal, according to Pithoragarh SP Rekha Yadav.
Authorities are currently investigating whether these arrests are linked to a larger criminal network. A formal case has been filed against the suspects as investigations continue.
(With inputs from agencies.)
