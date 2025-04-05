Counterfeit Currency Bust at India-Nepal Border

Four men were apprehended near the India-Nepal border on Saturday as police seized counterfeit currency with a face value of Rs 29,000, authorities confirmed.

The detained individuals, identified as Samir Rehman, Asif, Nitin, and Shoaib, were arrested by a police patrol as their vehicle was found suspiciously close to the border. Upon interrogation, they admitted to planning to exchange counterfeit currency in the local markets of India and Nepal, according to Pithoragarh SP Rekha Yadav.

Authorities are currently investigating whether these arrests are linked to a larger criminal network. A formal case has been filed against the suspects as investigations continue.

