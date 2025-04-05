Left Menu

India: From Aspiration to Inspiration

Former President Ram Nath Kovind highlighted India's transformation from an aspiring nation to an inspiring global leader. Through bold decision-making and digital transformation, India has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty and curbed corruption with transparent systems. Notably, services have become more accessible and effective.

In a recent address, Former President Ram Nath Kovind emphasized India's incredible journey over the past two decades, evolving from an aspiring nation to an inspiring leader on the global stage.

Kovind noted that this transformation is not by chance but the result of bold decision-making, strategic vision, and the steadfast commitment of both the government and the people. A staggering 25 crore individuals have risen above poverty in this time, underscoring the nation's progress.

He also highlighted the digital revolution within India, which has vastly improved access to government services. By employing mechanisms like Aadhaar-linked authentication, welfare distribution has become more efficient, minimizing corruption, and improving transparency. The introduction of the government e-marketplace has further enhanced competitiveness and trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

